Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of United Natural Foods worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 77.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $46.72 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

