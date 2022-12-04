Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

