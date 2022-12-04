Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Huntsman worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 887,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

