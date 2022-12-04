Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,133 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Banner worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.