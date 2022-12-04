Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after acquiring an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

