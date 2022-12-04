Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,745 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Genesco worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCO opened at $45.61 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

