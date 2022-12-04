KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,593 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 57.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

