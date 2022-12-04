JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,341 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,488 shares of company stock worth $1,694,333 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.