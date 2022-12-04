iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of iQIYI worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iQIYI by 109,140.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

