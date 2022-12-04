Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 12,761 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $259,558.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Outset Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

