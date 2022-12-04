Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avangrid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $42.95 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.