Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,644 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

