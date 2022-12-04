Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 301.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

