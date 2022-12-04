Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $132.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

