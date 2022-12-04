Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 83,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,735 shares.The stock last traded at $240.93 and had previously closed at $236.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

