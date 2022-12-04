Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.