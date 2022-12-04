Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.4 %

GOOS opened at $19.15 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.