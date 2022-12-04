BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Ambarella worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 107.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

