BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,527 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,728 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

