BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $106,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

GPC opened at $187.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

