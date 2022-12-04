BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 969 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,196.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.