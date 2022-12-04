BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,248 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.