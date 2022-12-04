BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 23,671 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 603.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

