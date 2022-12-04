BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 15,558 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 887.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 310,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

