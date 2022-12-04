BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,375 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $259.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

