BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ALLETE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 103.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.90 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

