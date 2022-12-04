Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.