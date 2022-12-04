Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,569 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,579,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

