Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

