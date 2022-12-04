AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.18 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

