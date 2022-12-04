AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.