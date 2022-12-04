AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

