AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.8% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 630,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

