AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
