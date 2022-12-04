AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,961 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.
In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99.
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
