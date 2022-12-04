AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,961 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.