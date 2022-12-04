AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

