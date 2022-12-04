AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

