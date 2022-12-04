AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 701,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

