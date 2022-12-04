AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

