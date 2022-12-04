AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $105,631,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $136.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

