21,692 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $31,155,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $24,480,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Playtika by 101.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 599,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTK stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

