UBS Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $162.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

