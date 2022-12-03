UBS Group AG Sells 11,768 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $389.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $410.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.69 and a 200-day moving average of $312.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $4,824,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

