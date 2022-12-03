Truepoint Inc. Buys 13,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,330.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

