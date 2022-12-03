Trexquant Investment LP Takes $216,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

