Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.57 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.