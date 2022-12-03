Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

