Trexquant Investment LP Has $221,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 839,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

RNR stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

