Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

