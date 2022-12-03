Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 8.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,223 shares of company stock worth $7,372,281. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.